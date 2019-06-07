|
|
|
TINSLEY
Maureen Ann
On May 19th 2019, aged 81 years, peacefully at Grove Court Nursing Home, Leeds.
Loving wife of the late Peter Tinsley,
dear mother of James and mother-in-law
of Lisa, much loved grandma
to Sophie and Megan.
Service and cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Otley Road,
Leeds on Monday 17th June at 2.20pm, followed by refreshments at the Alwoodley Community Association, The Avenue, Leeds.
Family flowers only please, with donations if desired in Maureen's memory to R.N.L.I.
All enquiries please contact Wm. Dodgson and Son, 384 Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds, LS17 6PY tel 0113 2681603.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
