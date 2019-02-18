Home

R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:45
St. Mary's RC Church
Rothwell
Maureen O'Hara Notice
O'HARA Maureen On February 5th, passed away suddenly at home, aged 82 years,
of Robin Hood.
Much loved mum of Tracey and Dean, also a loved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Monday February 25th at
St. Mary's RC Church, Rothwell at 11:15am followed by burial in Rothwell Haigh Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons, Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds.
Tel. 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
