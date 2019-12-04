|
LIGHTFOOT Maureen November 22nd, peacefully in
St James' Hospital, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Colin and mother to Colin
and the late Tracy.
Loved and respected
mother-in-law to June and adored nan to Danielle and Katie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Maureen will be received into
St Joseph's Church, Castleford on Wednesday December 11th
at 6.00 pm.
Requiem Mass on Thursday December 12th at 11.30am followed by interment at
Kippax Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for Church funds at a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019