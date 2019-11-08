Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
13:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Green

Notice Condolences

Maureen Green Notice
GREEN Maureen
(Formerly Dockerty) November 4th, peacefully at home in Tingley, after a short illness, aged 82 years, Maureen. Beloved wife of Michael.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 1.00pm on Monday
18th November.
No flowers please, donations
in lieu for Yorkshire Cancer Care may be left at the service.
Maureen is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -