|
|
|
GREEN Maureen
(Formerly Dockerty) November 4th, peacefully at home in Tingley, after a short illness, aged 82 years, Maureen. Beloved wife of Michael.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 1.00pm on Monday
18th November.
No flowers please, donations
in lieu for Yorkshire Cancer Care may be left at the service.
Maureen is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019