Gibbon-Sissons In loving memory of
Maureen Gibbon-Sissons
Passed away peacefully at St James Hospital on 26th January 2019.
Aged 86.
A much loved Wife of the late Douglas.
A loving Mother of seven children.
A loving Mother-in-Law.
A treasured Grandma of eighteen, Great Grandma of twenty one and a Great Great Grandma of three.
The funeral service will take place at Belle Isle United Reformed Church on Wednesday 27th February at 1pm. This will be followed by the interment at Hunslet Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received in lieu to Dementia UK.
A plate will be provided for this at the service. Friends, please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
