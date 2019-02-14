Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
13:00
Belle Isle United Reformed Church
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:00
Hunslet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Gibbons-Sissons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Gibbons-Sissons

Notice Condolences

Maureen Gibbons-Sissons Notice
Gibbon-Sissons In loving memory of
Maureen Gibbon-Sissons
Passed away peacefully at St James Hospital on 26th January 2019.
Aged 86.
A much loved Wife of the late Douglas.
A loving Mother of seven children.
A loving Mother-in-Law.
A treasured Grandma of eighteen, Great Grandma of twenty one and a Great Great Grandma of three.
The funeral service will take place at Belle Isle United Reformed Church on Wednesday 27th February at 1pm. This will be followed by the interment at Hunslet Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received in lieu to Dementia UK.
A plate will be provided for this at the service. Friends, please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.