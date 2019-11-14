|
|
|
FOLEY MAUREEN
née LEACH Our beloved mum, grandma and sister passed away peacefully on Monday 28th October 2019
with her family by her side. Reunited with her
loving husband Peter.
The funeral service will
take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of
The Alzheimer's Society,
for which a plate will be made available at the crematorium. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019