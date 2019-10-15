|
|
|
DIBB Maureen Elizabeth
(née Dodgson) Peacefully at Calderdale Hospital on 10th October, aged 81 years,
of Huddersfield and
formerly Pudsey.
Much loved wife of the late Leslie, dearly loved mother of
Jane and Chris, a dear
mother-in-law to Paul and Julie, also a much loved grandma
to Abigail and Lewis.
The funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday 21st October
at Rawdon Crematorium.
All friends that wish to
remember Maureen are
welcome at her funeral.
Family flowers only please, donations for Hope Pastures or the British Lung Foundation
would be appreciated.
Enquiries to
Jayne E Verity Funeral Directors, tel 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019