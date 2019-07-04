Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:15
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:30
Killingbeck Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Allison

Notice Condolences

Maureen Allison Notice
ALLISON Maureen Beloved mother of Tricia, Kathryn and dearly departed son Mark. Loving wife of late Cyril and a much-loved sister, grandma
and great grandma.
Maureen passed away peacefully in hospital on
Tuesday 25th June 2019.
Maureen will be received into
St Nicholas's RC Church, Oakwood Lane on Tuesday 9th July at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated there on Wednesday 10th July at 11.15 am, followed by interment in Killingbeck Cemetery at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu, will be
gratefully accepted in aid of
The Candlelighters, for which a plate will be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices