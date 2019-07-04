|
|
|
ALLISON Maureen Beloved mother of Tricia, Kathryn and dearly departed son Mark. Loving wife of late Cyril and a much-loved sister, grandma
and great grandma.
Maureen passed away peacefully in hospital on
Tuesday 25th June 2019.
Maureen will be received into
St Nicholas's RC Church, Oakwood Lane on Tuesday 9th July at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated there on Wednesday 10th July at 11.15 am, followed by interment in Killingbeck Cemetery at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu, will be
gratefully accepted in aid of
The Candlelighters, for which a plate will be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019