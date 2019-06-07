|
|
|
SAVAGE Matthew Peacefully at home on
Sunday 19th May aged 80 years.
Loving husband to Mavis,
dear dad to Paul and Julie,
father-in-law to Mick and Shelly. Amazing poppa and great poppa.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on 14th June at 12.20. Family flowers only please, however donations can be made
in memory of Matt to
St. Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson & Son, Lupton Avenue, Leeds LS9 6EQ. Tel 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
