Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
13:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Leeds
Matthew Sanderson Notice
Sanderson Matthew James Passed away suddenly
at home on 26th July 2019,
aged 41 years.

Beloved father, husband,
son and brother.
Dearly loved uncle, cousin,
nephew and friend.

The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on
Thursday 15th August at 1pm.

Donations in memory of Matthew can be made to RNLI via
justgiving.com/fundraising/
matthew-j-sanderson

Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart and Sons
Funeral Directors
tel 0113 2582134.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019
