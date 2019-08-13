|
Sanderson Matthew James Passed away suddenly
at home on 26th July 2019,
aged 41 years.
Beloved father, husband,
son and brother.
Dearly loved uncle, cousin,
nephew and friend.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on
Thursday 15th August at 1pm.
Donations in memory of Matthew can be made to RNLI via
justgiving.com/fundraising/
matthew-j-sanderson
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart and Sons
Funeral Directors
tel 0113 2582134.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019