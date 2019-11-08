|
|
|
WOOD Mary Passed away peacefully
in hospital on
Thursday 31st October 2019,
aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late George, much loved mam of Andrew and the late Stephen, loved grandma of Jamie and Lisa and a loved great-grandma.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
on Wednesday 20th November
at 11 am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations maybe made in memory of Mary to The British Heart Foundation, for which a collection plate will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY T: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019