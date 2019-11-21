|
|
|
WILKINSON Mary
(Known as Mollie)
nee Barclay November 12th 2019, after
a long illness, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, loving mum of Susan and the late Paul, cherished nana of Corinne
and Jonathan, also a loving aunt
and cousin.
The funeral service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium, on Tuesday November 26th at 3.40pm.
Please wear bright colours
at Mollie's request.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Rothwell and District Gateway Club and Tea Cosy Memory Cafe, for which a box will be provided.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 21, 2019