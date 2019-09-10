|
WIELAND MARY JANE
(née Masson) Passed away peacefully on September 2nd in Rushmore House, Aspen Hill Nursing Home, Hunslet, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Rev'd. Joseph McLaren Wieland (Former Minister of Hunslet Baptist Church). Dearly loved mother of George, John and Christine, mother in law of Jo and Bruce, grandmother of Lindsey, Jonathan and Joanne Wieland and of Shona, Kirsty and Ewan Macpherson, great grandmother of Lawrence, Mikaela and Edward Bade and of Zoe, Reuben
and Joel Guy.
Funeral service at Hunslet Baptist Church, Low Road, Leeds, LS10 1QR on Monday 16th September at 11.30am, followed by interment at Hunslet Cemetery.
Please note that parking at the church is limited.
Free parking is available nearby on Whitfield Avenue, accessed by turning off Low Road into
Church Street and immediately right into Whitfield Way, then left into Whitfield Avenue.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet. Tel. 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2019