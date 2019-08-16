|
WADDINGTON Mary August 12, peacefully
at St. Gemmas Hospice
after a long illness, of Gildersome, aged 86 years, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mum of Steven and dear friend of many.
Service and cremation will be held
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 11.00am on Wednesday August 21. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for St. Gemma's Hospice may be left at the service. Mary is now resting in the
private chapel at
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019