|
|
|
STOREY Mary Passed away peacefully in hospital on 17th March, aged 97.
The much loved wife of the late Joe and loved mother of the late Colin.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall on 1st April at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to
St. Gemma's Hospice.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
RIP Nanna. Goodnight, God bless.
Lisa, Annemarie, James,
Billy Jean and families.
Any enquiries please contact
J Young & Son Funerals.
Tel. 0113 8199534
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More