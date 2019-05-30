|
|
|
O'BRIEN Mary Passed away peacefully at
St Gemma's Hospice with her loving family by her side on
20th May 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved mother of Michael, Mary, Thomas, John, Angela, Philomena, Clare and Catherine, also a treasured grandma and great grandma.
Mary will be received into
St Theresa's Church, Crossgates on the evening of Sunday June 2nd at 5.15pm and where requiem mass will be celebrated on
Monday 3rd June at 12.30pm
prior to committal at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to
St Gemma's Hospice for which a plate will be provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates.
Tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
