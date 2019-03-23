|
|
|
NEWTON Mary After a long illness endured with fortitude and grace on
Sunday 10th March 2019.
Aged 94 Years.
Admired and cherished by
her countless friends.
Joins her devoted husband Ken, died 1994.
Funeral Service to be held at
St John's Church, Bovey Tracey on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11:15am.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, made payable to:
Royal British Legion,
Yorkshire Branch
by retiring collection,
or may be sent to:
Parker's Family Funeral Directors,
87 Fore Street, Bovey Tracey, Devon, TQ13 9AB
01626 437001
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 23, 2019
