Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:15
St John's Church
Bovey Tracey
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Newton

Notice Condolences

Mary Newton Notice
NEWTON Mary After a long illness endured with fortitude and grace on
Sunday 10th March 2019.
Aged 94 Years.
Admired and cherished by
her countless friends.
Joins her devoted husband Ken, died 1994.
Funeral Service to be held at
St John's Church, Bovey Tracey on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11:15am.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, made payable to:
Royal British Legion,
Yorkshire Branch
by retiring collection,
or may be sent to:
Parker's Family Funeral Directors,
87 Fore Street, Bovey Tracey, Devon, TQ13 9AB
01626 437001
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.