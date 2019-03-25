|
|
|
McCANN née BOYNE
MARY Passed away peacefully on
March 20th, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Andrew, Michael, Marie and Anthony. Loved and respected mother in law of Janet and Carol and a much-loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed R.I.P.
Her Requiem Mass will be
celebrated at the
Holy Name R C Church, Otley Old Road, Leeds LS16 6HW,
on Friday 29th March at 1.30pm prior to interment in
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted, in aid of
Martin House Hospice for which a plate will be available at the
church. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More