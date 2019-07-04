|
|
|
MARROWS Mary
(nee Lyons) Passed away peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice
on 17th June 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Kenneth (Ken) and
a much loved mam to
Paul and Pamela, a very dear
and loved mother-in-law,
grandma, great grandma,
sister and auntie.
Mary will be received into
St. Nicholas' Catholic Church,
Oakwood Lane, Leeds on
Wednesday July 10th at 6pm.
Service will take place on
Thursday July 11th , 2019 at 1pm
prior to interment at
Whitkirk Cemetery,
Selby Road, Leeds 15.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Mary
would be appreciated and
will be given to
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Will friends please accept
this Intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019