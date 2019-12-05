|
JEPHCOTT Mary Ann On November 24th peacefully in hospital aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of the late Sydney, a devoted mam, grandma,
great grandma, sister of Ruby and a dearly loved auntie and cousin.
The service will take place on Monday 16th December at 10.30am at St Bartholomews Church, Armley followed
by interment at
New Wortley Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation, donations if desired may be made to the British Heart Foundation and a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to J. Tate Funeral Directors, tel: 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019