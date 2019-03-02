|
GABBITAS Mary The family of the late Mary Gabbitas wish to extend their gratitude at this sad time for the kind expressions
of sympathy and support from
the people of Tranquility Court, Crossgates Methodist Church
and all her friends. With a special thank you to Reverend Helen White for giving an excellent eulogy
on Mary Gabbitas's life.
Thank you also to Wm Dodgson
& Son Funeral Services, to all who attended the funeral service and giving the generous donations to
the Take Heart Charity of which raised a total of £353.88.
