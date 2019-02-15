|
|
|
Gabbitas Miss Mary Peacefully at Tranquility Court
on Saturday 9th of February.
Beloved Daughter of
Anne and James,
much loved Sister of
Robert and David and
Sister in Law to Mary and Alison,
will be sadly missed
by all of their family.
There will be a private family cremation at Rawdon Crematorium followed by a service at
Crossgates Methodist Church on Thursday the 21st of February at 10.30am. There will be a collection box in memory of Mary to Take Heart. All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
279 Selby Road
Halton, Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
