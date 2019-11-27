|
GAUGHAN Mary Ellen Of your charity, please pray for the repose
of the soul of Mary, R.I.P.
Passed away on 20th November 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Martin, a much loved mother of Martin, Michael and Maria, treasured granny of Maria, Richard, Sián, Megan, Lauren, Kirsty and James,
great grandmother of Matilda and Leo, also a dear sister and aunt.
Mary will be received into the Church of St Nicholas, Oakwood Lane, Leeds 9 on the evening of Tuesday 3rd December at 7.30pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday 4th December prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to St Nicholas Church Funds, for which purpose a plate will be provided at church.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019