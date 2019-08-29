|
|
|
DUGGAN Mary Bridget
(née Beirne) Died peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice on
23rd August 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Kevin Duggan and an adored Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother.
"A beautiful soul
is never forgotten."
Mary will be received into the
Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Chapeltown on Wednesday
4th September at 6.45pm.
Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated there, on Thursday
5th September at 1pm, prior
to cremation at Lawnswood.
Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu, will be gratefully received in aid of St Gemma's Hospice, for which a plate
will be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services.
Tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019