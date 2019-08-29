Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
18:45
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
Chapeltown
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:00
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
Chapeltown
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Duggan

Notice Condolences

Mary Duggan Notice
DUGGAN Mary Bridget
(née Beirne) Died peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice on
23rd August 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Kevin Duggan and an adored Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother.
"A beautiful soul
is never forgotten."
Mary will be received into the
Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Chapeltown on Wednesday
4th September at 6.45pm.
Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated there, on Thursday
5th September at 1pm, prior
to cremation at Lawnswood.
Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu, will be gratefully received in aid of St Gemma's Hospice, for which a plate
will be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services.
Tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.