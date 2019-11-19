Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30
St Anne's Cathedral
Interment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00
Armley Hill Top Cemetery
Mary Devers Notice
DEVERS Mary
(Vera) Vera passed away peacefully
at St James' Hospital, on the
9th November, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Ted and a much-loved Aunt and Great Aunt. She will be sadly missed.
Vera will be received into
St Anne's Cathedral on
Thursday 21st November
at 6.30 pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated there, on Friday 22nd November at 10.30 am, prior to interment at Armley Hill Top Cemetery at
12 noon. No flowers by request,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully received, in aid of Dementia UK for which a
plate will be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2019
