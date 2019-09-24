Deighton Mary We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name,

In life we loved you dearly

in death we do the same,

It broke our hearts to lose you,

you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

the day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You're always by our side.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one

the chain will link again.

From your loving daughter Lisa, son in law Darren and grandchildren Nathan, Ben, Tyler, Danté and Travan xxxxxxxx Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019