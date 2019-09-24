|
|
|
DEIGHTON Mary Passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side
on 12th September 2019
aged 81 years.
Reunited with her loving son Brian, much loved mum of Colin, Lynne, Andrew and Lisa, also a treasured nanna and great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday
October 1st at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to
St Gemma's Hospice for which a plate will be provided at the service. Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019