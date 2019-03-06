|
|
|
COSGROVE Mary Passed away peacefully on 20th February 2019,
aged 90 years.
Loving wife of Terry,
much loved mother, mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Sadly missed and
forever in our hearts
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday
12th March at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Diabetes UK for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More