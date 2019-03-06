Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Mary Cosgrove Notice
COSGROVE Mary Passed away peacefully on 20th February 2019,
aged 90 years.
Loving wife of Terry,
much loved mother, mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Sadly missed and
forever in our hearts
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday
12th March at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Diabetes UK for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
