Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Mary Avent Notice
AVENT Mary (Mollie) Passed away at St James' Hospital on 30th June 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved mum and nanna.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday
22nd July at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to the British Heart Foundation, for which a plate
will be provided at the service.
Bright colours by request.

Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 15, 2019
