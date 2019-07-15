|
AVENT Mary (Mollie) Passed away at St James' Hospital on 30th June 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved mum and nanna.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday
22nd July at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to the British Heart Foundation, for which a plate
will be provided at the service.
Bright colours by request.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Serves
180 York Road.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 15, 2019