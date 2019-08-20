|
ALLEN Mary Teresa
(nee Baxendale)
14/08/19 Peacefully at Sunningdale Care Home aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mother of Lindsay and Jennifer, parent of Rosemary and Jeremy, loving grandma of Sam, Gaby and Leyla, dear sister of Martin and Trudie and of the late Leo, Richard and Monica.
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please or donations in lieu if so desired to Dignity in Care Campaign for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Kettleys Funeral Service Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2019