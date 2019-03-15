|
SETTERINGTON Martyn On 9th March 2019 peacefully at
St. James Hospital, Martyn aged 53 years of Gildersome.
Beloved son of the late Tony and Dorothy, much loved brother of Karen and dear uncle to Holly.
Friends are invited to meet at
St. Peter's Church, Gildersome on Wednesday 20th March at 11am for a service to celebrate Martyn's life, followed by interment at Pudsey Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations in memory of Martyn may be given to St James Hospital. A collection box will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
