Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funeral Services Ltd (Birkenshaw, Bradford)
Arnold House
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD11 2AN
01274 653115
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00
St. Peter's Church
Gildersome
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martyn Setterington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martyn Setterington

Notice Condolences

Martyn Setterington Notice
SETTERINGTON Martyn On 9th March 2019 peacefully at
St. James Hospital, Martyn aged 53 years of Gildersome.
Beloved son of the late Tony and Dorothy, much loved brother of Karen and dear uncle to Holly.
Friends are invited to meet at
St. Peter's Church, Gildersome on Wednesday 20th March at 11am for a service to celebrate Martyn's life, followed by interment at Pudsey Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations in memory of Martyn may be given to St James Hospital. A collection box will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.