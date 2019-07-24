|
|
|
Neary Martin Aged 81
It is with great sadness the family announce the death of a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather
and Great-Grandfather.
Formerly of Currower,
Attymass, Co.Mayo.
Martin will be received into
Holy Name church, Otley Old Road LS16, on Monday 29th July at 7pm.
Followed by Mass on
Tuesday at 12.45pm.
Burial will follow at Lawnswood Cemetery, and then onto the
Leeds Irish Centre, York Road.
Rest in peace our special man,
we will always remember the happy times we shared.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 24, 2019