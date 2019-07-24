Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
19:00
Holy Name church
Otley Old Road LS16
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:45
Holy Name church
Otley Old Road LS16
Martin Neary Notice
Neary Martin Aged 81
It is with great sadness the family announce the death of a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather
and Great-Grandfather.

Formerly of Currower,
Attymass, Co.Mayo.

Martin will be received into
Holy Name church, Otley Old Road LS16, on Monday 29th July at 7pm.
Followed by Mass on
Tuesday at 12.45pm.
Burial will follow at Lawnswood Cemetery, and then onto the
Leeds Irish Centre, York Road.

Rest in peace our special man,
we will always remember the happy times we shared.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 24, 2019
