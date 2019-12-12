|
|
|
LAVIN Martin Margaret, Marie and Family
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours,
who attended Martin's funeral.
Thank you for the Sympathy cards and Mass cards received at this sad time. Thank you also to
Tommy McLoughlin and the staff
at the Leeds Irish Centre.
Special thanks to the staff
of the Stroke Unit at
Leeds General Infirmary for
their care and kindness.
A total of £445 was raised
for this ward, so thank you all
for your donations.
Finally, thank you to
Hughes Funeral Services for
their care and attending to all
the funeral arrangements.
As an expression of our deepest gratitude, The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for intentions.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019