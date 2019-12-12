Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Lavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Lavin

Notice

Martin Lavin Notice
LAVIN Martin Margaret, Marie and Family
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours,
who attended Martin's funeral.
Thank you for the Sympathy cards and Mass cards received at this sad time. Thank you also to
Tommy McLoughlin and the staff
at the Leeds Irish Centre.
Special thanks to the staff
of the Stroke Unit at
Leeds General Infirmary for
their care and kindness.
A total of £445 was raised
for this ward, so thank you all
for your donations.
Finally, thank you to
Hughes Funeral Services for
their care and attending to all
the funeral arrangements.
As an expression of our deepest gratitude, The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for intentions.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -