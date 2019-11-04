|
LAVIN Martin Passed away suddenly in hospital on October 29th aged 78 years, formerly of Swinford, Co. Mayo.
Much loved husband of Margaret and precious dad to Marie and father in law of Conal. Devoted grandad of Mary Ellen. Also, a special brother and treasured friend, who will be sorely missed
by all friends and family.
The Rosary will be held at
Hughes Funeral Home,
180 York Road Leeds 9 on
Wednesday 6th November at 5:45pm prior to being received into the Holy Rosary Church,
Chapeltown Road at 7pm.
Requiem Mass will be
celebrated the following day,
Thursday 7th November at 12noon,
following the Mass, Martin will be repatriated to Ireland on Saturday 9th November for burial to take place in Annagry, Co. Donegal.
Family flowers only by request but donations will be gratefully received for Ward 21 at the LGI,
for which a plate will be made available at the church.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services. Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019