RUANGURAI-ROWE Martha Of Your Charity Please Pray for the Repose of the Soul of Martha, R.I.P., who passed away peacefully in Sabourn Court Nursing Home, Oakwood on Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 94 years.
The Beloved wife of the late Dennis, loved auntie of Claire
and a dear friend.
Martha will be received into
St Augustine's RC Church, Harehills Road on
Tuesday 15th October at 5.00pm, where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on
Wednesday 16th October at 11.00am prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Martha to Church Funds for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2019