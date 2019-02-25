|
|
|
WATSON Marlene On February 12th, peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, aged 80 years of Rothwell. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Kim and Shaun, cherished grandma of Daniel, Rebecca and Hannah,
also loved great grandma of Olivia, George and Cillián.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday March 7th at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for
Diabetes UK, for which a box will be provided at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds. Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More