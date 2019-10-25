Home

Marjorie Mason Notice
Mason Marjorie On 20th October 2019,
Marjorie passed away
peacefully at home.
Much loved Wife,
Mother and Grandmother
who will be greatly missed.
Marjorie's funeral service
is due to take place at 1.00pm on Friday 1 st November at
St Giles Church, Bramhope
LS16 9BA, followed by
a private cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Marjorie's family would like to
invite all guests attending to join them for refreshments and to share memories of Marjorie at West Park Rugby Club,
The Sycamores, Bramhope
LS16 9JR, after the service.

Family flowers only please.

All enquiries to
Full Circle Funerals,
01943 26 26 26.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
