Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crabtree and Son Ltd (Morley)
124 Street Lane
Morley, West Yorkshire LS27 7JB
0113 252 5243
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Bell

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Bell Notice
BELL Marjorie On 4th March 2019, peacefully in
St. James Hospital, aged 88 years.
A dearly loved wife to Michael,
a very much loved mum to Christine, Bob, Andrew and Julie and grandchildren Joanne, David, Katie and Jenny.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Gildersome on 21st March at 11am prior
to a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marjorie for Take Heart and
The Funzi Bodo Trust and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices