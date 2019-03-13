|
BELL Marjorie On 4th March 2019, peacefully in
St. James Hospital, aged 88 years.
A dearly loved wife to Michael,
a very much loved mum to Christine, Bob, Andrew and Julie and grandchildren Joanne, David, Katie and Jenny.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Gildersome on 21st March at 11am prior
to a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marjorie for Take Heart and
The Funzi Bodo Trust and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
