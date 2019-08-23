Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00
Morley Central Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Harrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Harrop

Notice Condolences

Marilyn Harrop Notice
Harrop Marilyn August 19th, peacefully at
Wheatfields Hospice, of Morley, aged 79 years.

Dearly loved wife of Michael,
much loved mother of Andrew
& Emma and Steven & Donna
also very dear grandma of
Isabella and Ruben.

Funeral service will be held at
Morley Central Methodist Church
at 12.00 noon on Thursday 5th September.

Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu may be made to
Parkinson's UK for which charity
a collection box will be available
at the service.

All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.