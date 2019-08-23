|
Harrop Marilyn August 19th, peacefully at
Wheatfields Hospice, of Morley, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of Michael,
much loved mother of Andrew
& Emma and Steven & Donna
also very dear grandma of
Isabella and Ruben.
Funeral service will be held at
Morley Central Methodist Church
at 12.00 noon on Thursday 5th September.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu may be made to
Parkinson's UK for which charity
a collection box will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019