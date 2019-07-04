|
|
|
ARTHUR Peacefully at
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on
Tuesday 25th June 2019,
Marilyn (née ORR) formerly of Bellshill, Shotts & Leeds.
Beloved wife of William,
much loved Mum of Mark and Dawn, cherished Granny to
Carl and Rowena.
A wonderful friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Columba's Church, Glenrothes on Thursday 11th July at 10:45am to which all family and friends are warmly invited. No flowers please, donations in lieu may be given to Kidney Research and Mind in Marilyn's memory.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019