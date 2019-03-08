|
NAYLOR Marie
(née Dawson) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 17th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Reunited with her loving husband Dennis, much loved mum of
Barry and Gillian, also a treasured grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 3:40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Ward J17, Gledhow Wing,
St. James' Hospital.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates,
Tel. 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
