Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Naylor

Notice Condolences

Marie Naylor Notice
NAYLOR Marie
(née Dawson) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 17th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Reunited with her loving husband Dennis, much loved mum of
Barry and Gillian, also a treasured grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 3:40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Ward J17, Gledhow Wing,
St. James' Hospital.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates,
Tel. 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.