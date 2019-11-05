|
|
|
DUFFY Marie Gertrude Of your charity, please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Marie Gertrude Duffy,
who died peacefully
on 28 October, 2019.
Much loved sister of the late Kathleen and Margaret and loving aunt of Anne, Tony, Mary and Julie, and their families.
Marie will be received into
St. Urban's Catholic Church, Headingley, on
Thursday 7th November at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 8th November at 1.45pm prior to interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marie can be given to Nominated Catholic Charities - CAFOD and Aid
for the Church in need.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2019