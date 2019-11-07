Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
14:00
St Nicholas' Roman Catholic Church
Oakwood
Margaret Welford Notice
WELFORD Margaret Passed away peacefully on November 1st 2019,
at Berkeley Court, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfrid and stepmother to Michael, Anne, Catherine, David and Helen and a dear Auntie and Grandmother. Requiem Mass will be
celebrated at St Nicholas'
Roman Catholic Church, Oakwood, on Thursday 14th November at 2.00pm, prior to interment at Killingbeck Catholic Cemetery. Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of
The Alzheimer's Society,
for which a plate will be made available at the church.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019
