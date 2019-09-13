Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Watson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Watson Notice
Watson Margaret
(née Hall) Died peacefully on 3rd September at Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, much loved mum of David,
mother in law to Julie,
grandma of Simon, Louise and Victoria, great grandma
of Leo and Max.
Funeral service at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday
20th September at 11.40am.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be given to the Intensive
Care Unit at LGI.
All enquiries to Bennett of Morley, Tel:01132525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.