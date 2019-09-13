|
Watson Margaret
(née Hall) Died peacefully on 3rd September at Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, much loved mum of David,
mother in law to Julie,
grandma of Simon, Louise and Victoria, great grandma
of Leo and Max.
Funeral service at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday
20th September at 11.40am.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be given to the Intensive
Care Unit at LGI.
All enquiries to Bennett of Morley, Tel:01132525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019