|
|
|
Veitch Margaret 14th August, after a short illness
at Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 86 years.
Loving daughter of the late
Harry Reynolds, beloved wife of
the late Peter, also loving and much loved mum of Paul and Diane.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 4th September at Cottingley Crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the
Royal British Legion.
A plate will be made available at the service for this purpose.
Any enquiries to Mahony and Ward, The Manor Hall, Robin Lane, Pudsey, tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019