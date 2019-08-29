Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahony & Ward Funeral Service
Robin Lane
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 7BN
0113 350 3886
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:30
Cottingley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Veitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Veitch

Notice Condolences

Margaret Veitch Notice
Veitch Margaret 14th August, after a short illness
at Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 86 years.

Loving daughter of the late
Harry Reynolds, beloved wife of
the late Peter, also loving and much loved mum of Paul and Diane.

Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 4th September at Cottingley Crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the
Royal British Legion.
A plate will be made available at the service for this purpose.

Any enquiries to Mahony and Ward, The Manor Hall, Robin Lane, Pudsey, tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.