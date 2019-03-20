|
TAYLOR Margaret Ann Died peacefully on
9th March 2019
aged 71.
Much loved mother of
Sarah and Helen
and sister of Jane and
loving grandma.
The funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Meanwood on Wednesday 27th March at 11.45am followed by a committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Gemma's Hospice,
a box will be available on the day. All enquiries to
J E Spence Funeral Service
0113 2682842
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
