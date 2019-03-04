|
TAYLOR Margaret Of your charity please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Margaret R.I.P
who passed away peacefully
on February 24th 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank Robert, loving mum of Helena
and the late Peter and a dear grandma and great grandma.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anthony's Church, Old Lane, Beeston on Monday 18th March
at 10.30am prior to interment at Cottingley Hall Cemetery.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel. 0113 270 5553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
